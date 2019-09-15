Home

Michael Stephen Oliva

Michael Stephen Oliva Michael Stephen Oliva, 41, passed away Sept. 10, 2019. Memorial graveside services will be at 11 am Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the . Stephen was born in Holmdel, NJ and had lived in the K.C. area most of his life. He was a Marine veteran. Survivors include his son, Hayden Oliva; his parents, Stephen and Marianne Oliva; 3 sisters, Amy Oliva, Ruth Lindahl and Mary-Ellen Brandt.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019
