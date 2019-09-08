|
|
Michael T. Fickel On Tuesday, September 5, 2019, Michael Fickel, loving and devoted husband of Mary Lou for 56 years and father of Brian, John (wife Tricia) and Kelly (husband Chris), passed away at the age of 81. He is survived by his two brothers Roger and Doug. Mike was born on September 1, 1938 in Iola, Kansas to Leo and Beth Fickel. He received his architectural degree from Kansas State University. He went on to practice architecture in Kansas City at Kivett and Myers and ultimately was a founding partner of Shaughnessy Fickel and Scott Architects, a firm with many outstanding buildings in the Kansas City area and beyond. The firm received numerous local and national awards for design. He was a respected and effective leader in American Institute of Architects. In 1985, he was bestowed the honor of Fellowship with the American Institute of Architects in 1985. Ferrari's, Formula One Racing, skiing and his family fueled his passions. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 at Redemptorist Church, 3333 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111. A memorial for Michael Fickel, FAIA, has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation to benefit the College of Architecture, Planning & Design. To make a gift online, go to www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials and note Michael Fickel M47274
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019