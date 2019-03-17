Resources More Obituaries for Michael Lynch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Thomas Lynch

Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael Thomas Lynch 1938 2019 When he was seeking solace, he listened to Andr‚s Segovia. When he was writing, he listened to Miles Davis. Saturday and Sunday morning, it was opera, Bach and Beethoven. Anytime, it was the Dead. When he graduated from Harvard Business School, he worked for Mark McCormack; next, he built a sub-division in Sacramento; then, he went on to financial services. Finally, he followed his passion and became a commentator, researcher, historian, and writer, focusing on vintage automobiles and racing. His knowledge of the world at large was as eclectic and multi-dimensional as his musical interests and professional career. Michael Thomas Lynch passed away on January 11, 2019, surrounded by his wife Victoria and daughter Alexis, in Marin County, CA. Michael was born in Cleveland, OH to John and Catherine Lynch and the family moved frequently as his father enjoyed a successful life-long career at DuPont. In 1952, when Michael was a high school junior, the Lynches moved to the Kansas City area. He attended Shawnee Mission High School in Shawnee Mission, KS and built a close-knit group of friends around his interests in vintage cars and racing, jazz and intellectual pursuits. This group was often the only Caucasians in the auditoriums listening to Charlie Parker, Bennie Moten, Lester Young and Big Joe Turner. After his father took him to his first car race, an SCCA race in 1953 at Lockbourne Air Force Base, Columbus, OH, he drove to races all over the country with this same group of friends. Many of these individuals were still compatriots when he passed away a testament to his generosity of friendship, spirit and all-inclusiveness. He attended University of Kansas for a short time before earning a Bachelor of Arts, Humanities (History and Economy of the Soviet Union) from Harvard University; M.B.A., Finance and Marketing, Harvard Business School; and M.S., Electronic Commerce from National University. Following graduate school, he was hired to start an auto racing division at Mark McCormack's International Management Group, later IMG, the premier sports management company in the world. Clients included Jackie Stewart, Peter Revson, Jo Siffert, Bruce McLaren and others. After leaving IMG, Michael spent 35 years in the financial services industry as a senior marketing officer of a mutual funds group, an insurance company, a NYSE member firm and a wealth management company. As Michael's passion for vintage cars and racing grew, it troubled him when he read inaccuracies of racing events and scoring, thus igniting his writing career. Michael T. Lynch became an internationally recognized vintage motor vehicle consultant, author, journalist, historian, researcher and photographer. He was a full member of both the Motor Press Guild and the American Automobile Racing Writers and Broadcasters Association. Lynch consulted on matters as diverse as vintage vehicle provenance, books, journals, magazines, production event planning, editorial services, expert commentary on radio and TV, vintage Concours programs, and event announcing. His clients included collectors, events, museums, and universities. In addition, he was a researcher at the Revs Program at Stanford University and a member of the Racing Car Certification Committee of the Antique Car Club of America. He served on the Historians Council of the International Motor Racing Research Center at Watkins Glen, NY. Michael began his writing career for Prancing Horse, the Ferrari club magazine, in the 1970's and was awarded the Warren Fitzgerald Memorial Award for the best article of that era. He co-authored "American Road Racing in the 1950s" with William Edgar and Ron Parravano with a forward by Carroll Shelby. In 1998, the book won the Dean Batchelor Award, the Motor Press Guild's highest honor. In 2005, the Society of Automotive Historians presented him with the James Valentine Memorial award for Excellence in Automotive Historical Research for a Road & Track piece on James Dean's racing career. He has twice been given an International Automotive Media Award, most recently in 2012 for "Carroll Shelby: A Legend Departs", published in Vintage Motorsport magazine. At his death, Michael was nearing completion on the definitive book on Luigi Chinetti, Ferrari's longtime US importer. His writing appeared in journals worldwide, including Road & Track, Cavallino, Automobile, Bimmer, Car Graphic (Japan), Carmel Magazine, Das Auto (Germany), Forza, the Historic Motorsports Journal, MG Magazine, Sports Car International, Sports Car Market, the 356 Registry, Valuerich, Vintage Motorsport and Vintage Racecar Journal, St. Louis Post Dispatch, and San Francisco Chronicle. Online, his work was often seen on VeloceToday.com. Other work included programs for the Monterey Historic Automobile Races, Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Rolex Vintage Festival at Lime Rock, Sonoma Historic Motorsports Festival, Torrey Pines Concours d'Elegance, Wine Country Classic, Legends of Riverside Festival, andvarious Ferrari Club of America Annual Meets. Lynch is also noted for his program writing and announcing at some of the world's most prestigious concours d'elegance. Examples are Amelia Island Concours, the Art of the Car Concours®*, the Carmel-by-the-Sea Concours on the Avenue*, the Marin Sonoma Concours d'Elegance*, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the Quail A Motorsports Gathering*, and the Quail Motorcycle Gathering*. He has provided announcing services at the asterisked events as well as being a commentator on the Speedvision TV channel for Behind the Headlights. In 2014, Michael and his wife Vicki returned to Mission Hills, KS, where he was the Vice-Chairman of the Art of The Car Concours until its final year, 2017. In 2018, they returned to Marin County, CA to be closer to his daughter Alexis, son-in-law Sam and grand-daughter Murphy. In his honor, donations can be sent to the Int'l Motor Racing Research Center (www.racingarchives.org). Michael also felt strongly about achieving higher education, regardless of the ability to pay. Please send donations in memory of Michael T. Lynch for the (and please specify this wording) support of financial aid at Harvard College, to: Harvard University Alumni & Development Services, P.O. Box 419209, Boston, MA 02241-9209.

