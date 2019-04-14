Michael Thomason Mike, of Lee's Summit, age 42, died on April 10, 2019. He was a loving father, a devoted son and loyal brother and friend. Mike grew up in Raytown, Mo and graduated from Raytown South High School in 1995. He attended Vatterott College and became a computer aided draftsman, most recently employed by Kiewit Engineering Group. Mike liked to fish, play golf, watch Chiefs football, KU basketball and Royals baseball, but more than anything else, he loved to be with the lights of his life, daughter Lauren and son Conner. After a lifetime of struggling, he was finally overwhelmed by the pain and despair of chronic major depression. His family is heartbroken but they will continue to love him dearly and will strive to ensure Lauren and Conner always remember how very much he loved them. Along with children, he is survived by his parents, Jim and Pam Thomason; brothers, Jeff (Shannon), Brian (Emmilee), and Steve (Andrea); aunt Bonnie Torp; nephews, nieces, and cousins; and the mother of his children, Melissa Thomason. A service will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, Missouri. A visitation will be from 6:00 PM 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lauren and Conner Education Fund. Checks may be sent to Central Bank of Kansas City, 2301 Independence Blvd, KC, MO 64124. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700.



