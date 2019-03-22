Michael Timothy O'Donnell Michael Timothy O'Donnell, 63, of Bucyrus, Kansas, passed away March 19, 2019 in his home surrounded by family and friends. Funeral services will be 10:00am Monday, March 25, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood; burial in Queen of the Holy Rosary-Wea Cemetery, 22779 Metcalf Rd, Bucyrus. Visitation 2:00pm 5:00pm Sunday, March 24 at McGilley Memorial Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd, KCMO; Rosary at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, and to celebrate Michael's deep faith in the church, we ask that contributions be made to Archbishop's Call to Share or Catholic Charities. Michael was born October 11, 1955 in Kansas City, MO. He enjoyed telling stories of growing up with his 5 siblings on the farm, and with his father Jack's vision, the O'Donnell and Sons, Construction, Inc. family business began in 1973. Rapid success and a trusted reputation over the years has made the company well known in the Kansas City community and he has taken great pride in the work he did and the employees who helped make it happen. Michael married the love of his life, Suzanne, in 1985 and together they have enjoyed life's adventures for 33 years, reveling in their daughters' successes and cherishing their grandkids. He is a man who will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His generous spirit, deep compassion for those he loved and his off-hand tall tales will forever live in our memories. We say goodbye and wish him peace in Heaven, where he'll continue to root for his Chiefs, Royals and KSU Wildcats with a Budweiser. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Alice O'Donnell and sister Ann Bestor. He is survived by his beloved wife Suzanne O'Donnell, daughters Annie Tumlin and Ashley (Jordan) Allyn, grandchildren Violet, David and Jack Tumlin, siblings John (Barb) O'Donnell, Mary (Bob) Layman, Larry (Dalene) O'Donnell, Barney (Jennifer) O'Donnell, brother in law Michael Bestor and his numerous nephews and nieces.

