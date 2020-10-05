1/
Michael Wader
May 15, 1964 - September 15, 2020
Cameron, Missouri - Michael Carl Wader has passed on to join all his family and friends who have passed before him. Mike passed peacefully September 15, 2020 in his home in Cameron, MO of natural causes, he was 56 years old.
Mike was born May 15, 1964 to his Mother, Janis (Williams) Wader, and his Father, Ralph Wader who predeceased him. Mike is survived by his Step-Mother, Susan Winters of Ravenden, AR, older Brother, Mark Wader of Austin, TX, his younger Sister, Kellye Wader and his beautiful Niece, Anna Wader of Carrollton, MO, his younger Brother, Eric Wader of Sedalia, MO, and his youngest Sister, Alexandria Stewart and his handsome young nephews Ethan Stewart and Zachary Stewart.
There will be no services for Michael, he will live on in our hearts and memories forever.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 5, 2020.
