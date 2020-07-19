Michael Wayne Henry "Mick" With profound sadness and sorrow, the family of Michael Wayne "Mick" Henry announces his unexpected passing on July 4, 2020, age 61, at St. Luke's East Hospital. Mick was born October 13, 1958 in Springfield, MO to Arthur Dale and Virginia Ruth (Chancellor) Henry. Mick is survived and will be forever lovingly remembered by his wife Teresa Hatfield Henry. He is also survived by daughters Kirsten Dickerson (Jonny) and Chloe Newton and son Zachary Newton, both of the home; his mother, brother Stephen B. Henry and sister Debbie Friend (Darrell); nieces Cindy Bushnell (Brent), Shiloe Hook (Ryan), nephew James Bear (Tiffany), great nephew Benjamin Bushnell and mother-in-law Roberta Hatfield. Mick also leaves behind many other family members, friends and coworkers. He was predeceased by his father and brother, Anthony (Tony) Henry. Mick grew up in Shawnee, KS but moved to Vinita, OK his junior year, graduating from Vinita High School with the Class of 1977. In his 20's, Mick returned to the Kansas City area. Mick's 40+ year professional career included time at JB's Auto Parts, City of Raytown, Johnson County Wastewater and the City of Independence Power & Light Department as their Fleet Administrator, where he planned to retire January 2021. Mick touched many people's lives professionally and personally. Mick enjoyed fishing, working in his shop, working on his cars and spending time with his family. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and a car and motorcycle enthusiast. He loved Corvettes and Harley-Davidson. There wasn't an auto or fishing show Mick didn't watch or record and he enjoyed auctions. His family loved him dearly and will miss his loving and caring heart. Mick's final resting place will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Kansas City, MO at a private graveside service. A Celebration of Mick's Life will be held at a later date.



