Michael William Cook Michael Cook, 57, Ex. Spgs, MO. passed Aug. 17, 2020. Funeral services 11:00 a.m., Fri, Aug 28th at Hillcrest Cemetery. Reception to follow at Watkins Mill State Park. Bross & Spidle 816-630-3131



