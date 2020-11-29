Michael Yates
December 25, 1954 - November 20, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Michael Scott Yates, 65 of Shawnee, Kansas passed away at his home, November 20, 2020, following a two-year battle with Stage 4 Melanoma. He was surrounded by his wife, daughters and brother (family).
Mike was born on December 25, 1954 to Bobby Joe and C. Marie (Zerbest) Yates. He grew up with his brothers, Rob and Denny playing baseball, fishing and taking family trips to Arkansas. Mike was a 1972 graduate of Shawnee Mission Northwest High School and was a third generation autoworker, retiring from General Motors, Fairfax, in 2009, after 36 years of dedicated service. He married his high school sweetheart, Julia Lauderdale in 1975 and had two wonderful daughters, Deanna and Andrea. Mike enjoyed lake trips with family, bowling, baseball, hunting, woodworking, drawing and was involved in his daughter's softball as they grew up. He adored his granddaughter, Campbell and grandsons, Wilder and Charles. Mike was a "jack of all trades," talented, smart and funny. He was a very caring man, putting everyone else first, until the end. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Bobby Joe and Marie; and his youngest brother, Dennis Lynn Yates. Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Julia; daughter- Deanna (and spouse, Cameron); daughter- Andrea (and spouse, Michael); grandchildren- Campbell, Wilder and Charles; brother- Rob (and spouse, Sharon); multiple brother and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews, all loved by Mike. Due to Covid 19, a celebration of life is postponed until a later date TBD in spring or summer. For full obituary, see www.amosfamily.com