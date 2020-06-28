Michele "Mickey" Andrée Harris Michele (Mickey) Andrée Harris died peacefully on June 23, 2020, at St Mary's Village in Blue Springs, Missouri. Our beloved Aunt Mickey was born on January 24, 1936, in St Louis, Missouri, the youngest of five daughters of George Washington Harris and Berthe Guyot Harris. She was quirky with a wonderfully off-beat sense of humor. She had an incredible intellectual curiosity, a gift from her father, and a rich French heritage from her immigrant mother, which was a source of great pride throughout her life. Michele graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1954 and worked in various US government positions during her life. She was an HEW employee in the Washington, DC area for years. She had vivid memories of working as a civilian clerical employee of the State Department in Viet Nam for about 4 years during the Viet Nam War. Michele made friends wherever she lived and supported liberal causes all her life. She told stories of marching with her church group from Selma to Montgomery in support of racial equality. She enthusiastically supported gay rights as well. She lived at St Mary's Village for over 17 years, and the staff and residents became a part of her family. She loved and was loved by her many friends there, and we are grateful to many--the doctors, nurses, caregivers, therapists, chaplain, cooks, dining room helpers, hairdressers, maintenance workers, housekeepers, social workers, office workers, and volunteers--who helped Michele along the way. We are also grateful to Lumicare Hospice for their professional and tender care and peaceful send-off. Michele was a joyful and faithful member of Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church in Blue Springs. She enjoyed worshipping and socializing with her many friends and loved to engage in deep conversations about faith and the afterlife that she so strongly believed in. We are grateful for the caring and friendships she found in her loving church family there. Aunt Mickey was a voracious reader. She loved sharing her favorite books with us kids. She introduced us to classics, including the Narnia series, The Cricket in Times Square, and the Borrowers. She recited poetry and sang songs whenever the opportunity arose! We loved it all, but we loved her even more. Aunt Mickey is survived by all 16 of her nieces and nephews from coast to coast and abroad, but none so lucky as the Powers kids on whom she lavished heaps of her love and attention, often taking us on trips to local attractions in the St Louis area. We have fond memories of those adventures, Aunt Mickey leading the way, always up for fun, swinging a "bumbershoot" by her side when the weather was iffy. She was a loving influence in our lives, and we are lucky to have had her for over 84 years. She is also survived by many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Memorials in her name can be made to St. Mary's Village or to Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church. Memorial services will be held later.