Obituary Condolences Flowers Michele Marie Chollet Michele Marie Chollet, of Kansas City, Mo., died on May 22, 2019, at the home. Born on August 9, 1951, to Mary Regina Chollet and Thomas Michel Chollet in St. Louis, Mo., she grew up in Kansas City, Mo. Michele graduated from St. Therese Little Flower in 1965 and Bishop Hogan High School in 1969. In 1973, Michele graduated as class salutatorian from Kansas City General Hospital as an R.N. Michele went on to numerous additional academic achievements. In 1980, she received a BSN from Avila University, a Master of Pastoral Studies from Loyola University in 1987, a Master of Public Health from the University of Kansas in 1998, and a Juris Doctor from UMKC in 2003. She was a member of the Bar in Missouri and Kansas. Michele was actively involved with the service community in Kansas City. For many years, she was the Tuesday night cook at the Holy Family Catholic Worker House. Michele served on the boards of the Truman Medical Centers and the Homeless Services Coalition of Kansas City. Michele's commitment to service was greatly influenced by her strong Catholic faith. She was deeply involved in her faith communities at Saint Peter's and Visitation Parish, as well as the larger interfaith community in Kansas City. Michele and her husband Dan shared their faith amongst friends and family, most notably with their Renew group, which included dear friends Cindi Braun, Jane and Mike Curran, Mary and Tom Grimaldi, Patricia McCarty, and John Swartz, Michele was a lover of the arts, frequently attending the Kansas City Lyric Opera and the Friends of Chamber Music Society. She was a longtime member of the Nelson-Atkins Museum and Kemper Museums. For much of her life, Michele was an avid member of the running community of Kansas City, annually running in the Trolley Run. Michele loved to garden and maintain her rose bushes and was a member of the Loose Park Rose Society. Michele loved the outdoors and visited many National Parks with her husband Dan over the course of their marriage. Michele loved good food and was a talented baker, famous for her chocolate chip cookie bars. Michele is survived by her husband of 34 years, Dan Devine. Michele was a proud mother of three sons, Timothy Cummings (Jessica), Timothy Devine and Joseph Devine (Christine). Michele is survived by six grandchildren, Laura, Aiden, Evelyn, Francis, Connor, and Conrad, and by sisters Annette (Greg Grove), Cathy, Melissa (Marty Blackmore) and Jessica(Robert Cook), as well many nieces and nephews. Michele was predeceased by her parents and her brother Greg. The family is very thankful for Michele's devoted caretaker Margaret Curtis. Michele was incredibly blessed to have a circle of devoted friends, many of whom shared their time with her, especially during the last years of her life. Her family is most grateful to the support of Judy and Ron Robinson, Marcia and Bill Tammeus, Julie and Mike Spaeth, Sandy and Gerry Handley, Sr. Annie Loendorf, Paula Duke, Birdie Miller, Pauline Dolan, Nancy Caccamo, and Jane Brummel. Michele was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2013. Thereafter she lived gracefully with her illness. Michele's husband Dan was a steadfast, kind and loving husband to Michele during her journey. Their devotion to each other was evident throughout the years of her illness and through her last days. A wake will be held on Sunday, May 26, at Visitation Church from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the Rosary at 7. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Memorial Day, May 27, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Michele's memory to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration: www.theaftd.org.

