To the Dorcy and Hidy families,

I’m so sorry to hear of Michele’s passing, My thought and prayers go out to her family during this very sad time. I graduated high school at Northeast with Michele, what a sweetheart, I happened to run into her years later at JCPenny’s , it was so nice to see her and catch up and share our lives and our families with each other. She was a beautiful soul . Rest In Peace my friend . ✝



Toni Battaglia/Hart

Friend