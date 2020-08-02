Michele Marie (Dorcy) Hidy Michele Marie (Dorcy) Hidy, 58, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Michele is loved and will be missed by her family: her husband Kevin, children Jenna and Michael, her parents Mike and Sue, her sister Kelly Brancato (Nate), and nephews Nicholas and Nathaniel Brancato. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Michele, was such a brave warrior. An inspiration for so many . You will be missed my friend .
Sonia Schwerert
Friend
July 28, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Michele-Prayers for you Kevin and children John and Jenna. May God hold you in the palm of his hand during this difficult time. Love to you all.
Theresa Textor
Friend
July 28, 2020
My heart is heavy for Michele’s family. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers and condolences.
Carla Kaplan
Friend
July 28, 2020
Michele was such a beautiful person inside and out. We are so very sorry for your loss. She will be deeply missed. Prayers to all her family. God bless
Lisa Calvert
Friend
July 27, 2020
Michele was such a wonderful, fun loving woman with such a big heart! She was taken too soon and will be missed by so many! My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
Lynn Byram
Friend
July 27, 2020
You were such a wonderful person. I remember the good times we had at school, and also in beauty school rest in peace.
Rosa Bianco
Friend
July 27, 2020
To the Dorcy and Hidy families, I’m so sorry to hear of Michele’s passing, My thought and prayers go out to her family during this very sad time. I graduated high school at Northeast with Michele, what a sweetheart, I happened to run into her years later at JCPenny’s , it was so nice to see her and catch up and share our lives and our families with each other. She was a beautiful soul . Rest In Peace my friend . ✝
Toni Battaglia/Hart
Friend
July 27, 2020
Michele will forever be in my heart. I know she is dancing with the angels. Such a kind, loving, generous person she was. My prayers and heartfelt sympathy be with Kevin, Michael, Jenna, Mike and Sue, Kelly and Nate and extended family of this beautiful woman who touched so many lives.
Patti Busken
Friend
July 27, 2020
I’m so lucky to have had the pleasure of meeting you. You will be missed Michele.
Beljica Engelmann
Coworker
July 27, 2020
I’m so sorry for the loss of my little friend. I was 18 years old when we became friends and I thought she was so cool and I admired her very much. We had a lot fun back in the Gemini V days. I will always hold that near and dear to my heart. I hope her family finds peace. I will think of you often. Fly High Michele....❤
Shannon Hill
Friend
July 27, 2020
I'm do sorry Michelle was an amazing person, she will be missed.
Brande Scott
Friend
July 27, 2020
I am so sorry
to hear this Michelle was such a sweet person, may you rest in peace Cathy Vittoria
Friend
July 27, 2020
Sending love to Michele family. She was a fun, caring and sweet girlfriend. Your NE friends will never forget her.
Glenda Wheeler-Powelson
Friend
July 27, 2020
May God bless your family and loved ones with everlasting precious memories, RIP Beautiful friend
Andrea Moreno
Classmate
July 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Michele was so fun to be around and a joy to work with. May god bless you all in this time of grief.
Loretta Bernard
Coworker
July 27, 2020
I miss our almost daily messages that always ended with I Love you... Keep a light on for the rest of us.. And I love you my friend
Cindy Shannon
Friend
July 27, 2020
Michele was one off a kind. The strongest woman I will ever know. I became friends with her through her cutting my hair. She is so beautiful and her smile is contagious. Iam so sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for all of the family and friends. Sending prayers for peace comfort healing and understanding. Until we meet again Michele. ❤
Kim Btrrown
Friend
July 27, 2020
Heaven gained one kind soul. May you rest In Peace my dear friend. Sending hugs to the family. We hope you find peace in knowing she is in a pain free heaven.
Renda Duncan
Friend
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Smith
Friend
July 27, 2020
Love and light to Michele’s family and friends. I miss her so much already and always will.
JoAnn Truschinger Rose
Friend
