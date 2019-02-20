Michelle Ann Lahey Michelle Ann Lahey, 61, of Independence, Mo, passed away very peacefully, with a smile on her lips, surrounded by people she loved, on February 13, 2019. Michelle was born in Kansas City, Mo, on September 29, 1957 to William (Bill) and Sue (Blankenship) Lahey. Michelle grew up with her slightly bratty, but quite lovely sister Kimm. Michelle was the #1 fan of the Kansas City Royals and baseball overall. She loved martinis with bleu cheese stuffed olives, Cabo San Lucas and the Cabo Chicks, and "REAL BOOKS" (no Kindle for that girl). She was quick witted, accepted everyone, the best horse show mom ever, and a very popular Girl Scout leader. She had a 10,000 watt smile and a loud contagious laugh, and was patient and resilient. She was wildly mischievous and all about fun. She would vote for a yellow dog before she would vote for a Republican. Michelle was a pistol; a light has gone out. Michelle married Kenn Blurton on the island of St. Croix, US Virgin Islands, on January 9, 1993. Their daughter Jillian was born on June 17, 1996, and Michelle's mama bear/friend relationship with Jillie was absolutely beautiful and moving. Michelle graduated from Truman High School in 1975, William Jewell College in 1979, and from Emporia State College with her Master's degree in Library Science in 1984. She worked for St. Luke's Medical Library, Midwest Research Institute, and then finished her career at Linda Hall Library, a place she loved, working with some of the most intelligent, funny, and nice people ever. Michelle leaves behind her husband Kenn Blurton and their daughter Jillian; parents; sister Kimberly Sue Lawrence (Jeff); niece and nephew Courtney (Trevor) and Ethan Lawrence; sister-in-law Mila Blurton, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by our little rose and daughter, Bonnie Lahey Blurton. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9, at 10:00 am, followed by a celebration of Michelle's life at 11:00 am, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. Route 291, Liberty, Mo. A brief graveside committal will follow services in Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, Mo. Donations may be given in Michelle's memory to the ALS Association, Mid-America Chapter, 6950 Squibb Rd., Suite 210, Mission, Ks, 66202. Arr: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816)781-8228

