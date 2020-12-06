1/1
Michelle Barbara Howard Capps
November 27, 2020
Kingsville, Missouri - Michelle Barbara Capps (Howard), of Kingsville, MO. Our real life Wonder Woman, passed away on November 27, 2020. Michelle retired from a career she loved with Metropolitan Community College in 2011 after 30 years. She is survived by her husband, Marshall, of 35 years, her siblings, Denise Young (Dean), Lawrence Howard (Tami) and Gabby Demoss (Gary), her daughter Lindsay Holland (Benjamin), 4 grandchildren, Addi, Masen, Saylor and Jasek, and countless friends and admirers who she absolutely adored. Services will be held at her home in Spring 2021. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 6, 2020.
