Michelle Diane (Hamm) Gooch
Michelle Diane (Hamm) Gooch Michelle Diane (Hamm) Gooch, 60, Independence, MO, passed away August 3, 2020. There will be no public service due to COVID. Her family will have a small gathering to celebrate her life at an undetermined date. Michelle (Shelly) was born December 11, 1959 in Lodi, CA, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Carpenter) Hamm. She attended Askew Elementary and East H.S. where she became known as 'one of the Hamm girls'. She spent 20 years in the home health care field. Michelle was loving, compassionate and generous to a fault. She had the most sparkling blue eyes and an ornery grin. She made friends easily and they all have stories of how she touched their lives, how generous she was and how much they will miss her sweet, happy nature, as will we. Shelly leaves three daughters, Melissa Black, Angel Gross and Kaelien Patton; four grandchildren, Darryl (D.J.), Ryan, Natalia and Vinson; four sisters, Mary Musick, Pamela Tye, Chandra Wilper and Nancy Nathan. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, John C. Tripp. Godspeed Shelly

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 7, 2020.
