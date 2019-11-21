Kansas City Star Obituaries
Services
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
309 South Stewart Road
Liberty, MO
View Map
1947 - 2019
Michelle Kay Classen Obituary
Michelle Kay Classen Michelle Kay (Foltz) Classen, 72, of Kearney, MO, passed away November 19, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital, surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm Sunday, November 24, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am Monday, November 25, at St. James Catholic Church, 309 South Stewart Road, Liberty. Burial will follow in Glenridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to . Michelle was born November 19, 1947, in Sioux City, IA, the younger of two daughters of Clifford Joseph and Berniece Virginia (Peters) Foltz. She was united in marriage to David Joseph Classen on August 16, 1969, in Omaha, NE. Dr. Classen preceded Michelle in death on August 1, 2005. Michelle's career in public service at the Clay County Courthouse spanned 25 years, first in Child Support for the State of Missouri, and more recently a Jury Supervisor for Clay County. She retired in 2017. She was an active member of the Liberty Lions Club and the Kearney-Holt Community Theater. She was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church. Survivors include her daughters, Brooke Vaughn (Brice) and Brienne Renfrow (Chris); her grandchildren who were her pride and joys: Colby, Jillian, Jace, Bleu, Jordin and Carter; her sister, Shaun Barton (Richard); as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and many friends. She will be greatly missed by all. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 21, 2019
