Mickey Bartow
March 1, 1937 - November 10, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Mickey Bartow, 83, a long-time resident of Kansas City Missouri died from complications of congestive heart failure on November 10, 2020 at his daughter's home in Springfield Missouri.
Mickey was born in Gering Nebraska 1937, raised primarily in Sugar Creek Missouri and lived all of his adult life in Kansas City Missouri. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1955 and later earned his Associate's Degree.
In 1985, he retired as Captain with the Kansas City police department. He wasn't satisfied with retirement living though and explored 4 other careers over the next 20+ years.
He loved reading and learning new things, fishing, playing golf, home remodeling, doing yard work, crocheting, and traveling.
He is survived by his sister Carol Bartow, his daughters Meg Shryock and Laura Paris (Howard), his grandchildren Whitney Davidson (Gretchen), Rachel Davidson, Zack Bartow and Amy Gass (Michael), his niece Heather Cunningham and great niece Jessica Huggins and her family. He is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted via Zoom on Saturday November 21 at 2:00pm. Please contact a family member for the Zoom link to join the funeral service. A family gathering will be held at the cemetery to place his ashes at a time to be determined.
If you want to honor Mickey with a gift, please consider giving to a charity of your choice
in his memory or to one of the following charities to which he regularly donated:
Susan G Komen Foundation
Salvation Army Arthritis Foundation American Diabetes Association
American Kidney Fund American Lung Association American Heart Association
American Liver Foundation St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Wounded Warriors
Project
Toys for Tots
March of Dimes Special Olympics