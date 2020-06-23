My condolences to the Myrick family. I worked with Dr. Myrick for 5 years while at Hospice back in the early 90's and always enjoyed seeing his smiling face come through the door. I have lots of extended family in Hays, so we always shared a special bond, giving us even more to visit about when he would stop by my office. He was such a nice man.

Mary Rohleder

Coworker