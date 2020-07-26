Mickey Steven "Steve" Coon Mickey Steven Coon "Steve" passed away July 18, 2020 in his home. Steve was born on July 19, 1951 in Kansas City, KS. He retired from BNSF railroad with over 40 years of service. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Coon, grandson Greydon Alcorn, sister Judy Masterson and nephew Tim Byrd. In the spirit of love and consideration in this time of Covid-19 the family will have a graveside service on July 31st at 10am at Highland Park Funeral home at 3801 State Ave, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.