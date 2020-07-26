1/
Mickey Steven "Steve" Coon
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mickey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mickey Steven "Steve" Coon Mickey Steven Coon "Steve" passed away July 18, 2020 in his home. Steve was born on July 19, 1951 in Kansas City, KS. He retired from BNSF railroad with over 40 years of service. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle Coon, grandson Greydon Alcorn, sister Judy Masterson and nephew Tim Byrd. In the spirit of love and consideration in this time of Covid-19 the family will have a graveside service on July 31st at 10am at Highland Park Funeral home at 3801 State Ave, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved