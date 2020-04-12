|
Mikaela "Mickie" Rojas Mikaela "Mickie" Rojas, 90, of Kingsville, MO, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Kansas City Hospice House. She passed away as she had lived her life - with peace, love, and in God's grace. Her passing leaves a sadness and emptiness for everyone who knew and loved her. Mikaela was born to Ynez and Guadalupe Medina on September 29, 1929. She was a devout Catholic who prayed daily for those in need and those she loved. She grew up in Kansas City, MO, and raised her family with her husband of 47 years, Julian Rojas, in the Northeast area. Over the years, she dedicated herself to her family, opened her home to foster children and was a babysitter to many. She was active at Holy Cross Parish, where she made many lifelong friends. Mikaela had a passion for cooking and made sure those who came to visit were always fed. Having fun with family and friends, playing bingo, traveling, and watching the KC Royals and Chiefs were some of her favorite pastimes. After her husband's passing, she moved to the country with her daughter and son-in-law. She loved the peacefulness of the country, gardening and watching the wildlife. Life will not be the same for anyone who knew her. Mikaela was preceded in death by her husband Julian Rojas; sons Stephen and Richard Rojas; her parents; brothers Frank and Kanuto Medina; as well as Julian's parents Julian and Amparo Rojas; and her in-laws. Mikaela leaves behind her daughter Julie and son-in-law Joe Roadcap of the home; grandchildren Bo Rojas, Rikki Evenson (Josh), Stephen, Joseph, Lisa and Julie Rojas; great-grandchildren Mikaela Roadcap and Julian Rojas; great-great-grandchild Isabella Wessley; her sisters Lupe Lau, Paula Vutich, Juanita Ray (Gary); and sister-in-law Sharon Medina; many nieces and nephews and their families; as well as sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law who welcomed her eternally into their family when she and Julian wed. At this time, due to the current events in our world, funeral services are private. A celebration of her life will be at a later date when everyone can attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, IL; or Our Lady of Presentation in Lee's Summit, MO. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020