Mike A. Mandina Mike Mandina, 86, of N. Kansas City, passed away 11-25-19. He was born in 1933 in KC MO to Vito A. and Regina (Sodera) Mandina. He was the youngest of 5 children. After graduation from Manual High School, Mike enlisted in the Army and served from 1956 to 1958 during the Korean War, then in the reserves until 1962. He worked for Lee Mathews Company for many years. He lived most of his adult life in Kansas City North and was known by all in the area for his large gardens and generous heart. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Elizabeth Richardson, Sam Mandina and Gus Mandina. He is survived by brother Frank Mandina and many nieces and nephews. Services will be Sat, Nov. 30 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, with visitation at 10am and funeral mass and service at 11am. Burial at White Chapel Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019
