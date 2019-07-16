Mike Alex Michael T. Alex was born April 14, 1960 in Davenport, IA, and passed away too soon on Friday, July 12, 2019. Mike grew up in Overland Park, KS, and was a football and track star at Shawnee Mission West High School, where he also met his wife, Patti Frost. He continued to play football in college, earning scholarships to Coffeyville JC and Montana University where he and Patti married in 1981. Mike and Patti returned to Kansas City, where they built a life with their sons, Ryan, Bret, and James and daughter, Kelli. Mike had a distinguished career as an Educator and All-Metro football coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, KS, capped by a run in the State Playoffs. He then became the Founder/President of St. James Academy in Lenexa, KS, as well as the Director of Development at Lourdes Central Catholic School in Nebraska City, NE. Mike's life revolved around his family, the Catholic Church and the Lake of the Ozarksoften mixing all three at once. His best days were driving his family around the lake in his boat and burning any and all pieces of meat he could find on the BBQ. Mike had a sweet soul. We are certain he would want prayers in the Catholic tradition he believed in so fervently for his burdens lifted so that he may rest in eternal peace. Mike is survived by his wife Patti; his mother, Janet; his children, Ryan, Kelli, Bret, and James; his siblings, Elizabeth, Mary Jane, John, and Tim; and his six grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Laurie, Missouri. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Laurie. Visitation will be from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorial donations are suggested to The National Shrine of Mary, Mother of the Church, Lourdes Central Catholic School or St. James Academy. Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019