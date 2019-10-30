Kansas City Star Obituaries
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Mike Brulja
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
Mike Brulja


1931 - 2019
Mike Brulja Obituary
Mike Brulja Mike Brulja, 88 of Olathe, passed away Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House. Services will be Saturday, November 2 beginning with a visitation at 9:30 to 10:30AM and Prayer Service at 10:30AM at Skradski Funeral Home, 340 N. 6th, KCKS. Inurnment following at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, KCKS. Family request no flowers but, please make donations to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation - Hospice House or American Legion Post 153, Olathe Ks. He is survived by daughter Valerie Davidson (Jay), grandchildren: Rachel Waters (Gavin), Kaitlyn Davidson and Alex Davidson, son-in-law George Thomas and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death: wife Dolores (Gunya), and daughter Kenna (Thomas) and 2nd wife Joan (Locke.)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019
