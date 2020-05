Or Copy this URL to Share

Mike Cates Allen " 86, Shawnee, KS passed away 5-10-2020. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Janice; son Danny; 7 grandchildren & 12 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. KC Funeral Directors



