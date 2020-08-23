Mike Cramer Michael LeRoy Cramer, 62, died July 12, 2020 in his apartment above his antique shop in Kansas City's West Bottoms from complications following heart surgery. Born September 5, 1957 in Kansas City, KS, Mike grew up on a farm in the Loring community southwest of Bonner and graduated from Bonner Springs High School. He attended Kansas State University but left before graduating to follow his entrepreneurial spirit and begin his life's work involving antiques. He would become a respected craftsman and an authority on all things old and collectible. His many businesses included furniture restoration and repair, shops and stores, and crafting antique furniture reproductions. For several years, often with the help of his adult children, he built custom-ordered pieces and delivered them to dealers in Texas and resupplied his own shop in the famous First Monday flea market in Canton, TX. Articulate and well-read, he was a gregarious and sometimes larger-than-life character. Mike relished his roles as father, grandfather, and uncle. He was the beloved star of big family gatherings, holding court with his stories; well told, sometimes tall, always hilarious. He was preceded in death by his parents Bonnie and LeRoy "Bud" Cramer. Mike is survived by his three children, Scott (Lindsey), Cody (partner Melissa "Mel" Jaskinia}, and Kathleen "Katie" Cramer (partner Al Endsley); five grandchildren, Amelia, Ingrid, Willow, Khali, and Cheyenne; two sisters, Lana Papineau (Harry), and Barbara McEver (Marc); and several nieces and nephews. Mike was cremated. A celebration of his life will be planned when the pandemic has passed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store