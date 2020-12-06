Mike Krasovec
September 5, 1947 - November 29, 2020
Lake Tapawingo, Missouri - Mike Krasovec, 73, of Lake Tapawingo, passed away Nov. 29, 2020 from pancreatic cancer. His wishes were to be buried at Memorial Park Cemetery with no formal service. A memorial reception will be held at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 2 hall post-Covid.
Mike was preceded by his sister Judy, and parents Art Krasovec and Martha Goodwin. Mike's children are Mimi Krasovec, Paige Hansen (Adam) and Josh Krasovec (Ilinca Rusnac). Grandchildren are Jade, Garrett, Michael, Maximus, Holland and Willa. Mike was married to Mary Ellen Miller for 41 years. They met in 1978 while campaigning against so-called Right-To-Work legislation.
Mike followed in the footsteps of his father becoming a union sheet metal worker and union official. Initiated into Local 475 in 1969, he later transferred to Local 2. He was elected Business Agent from 1976-1990, playing a major role in securing construction funding for the current union hall. In 1990, Mike was selected by the Sheet Metal Workers' Intl Assoc to be an Intl Organizer, soon being promoted to Intl Regional Director of Organizing. Mike loved his work, fighting for the rights of people to gain better working conditions, decent pay and improved benefits. Knowing there was nothing he could negotiate that could not be legislated away, he became involved in politics. Mike was elected Democratic County Committeeman (SE KS, later Jackson Co), and was co-founder of Democrats 21st Century.
Mike believed there were two things that benefited him during his 42 chemo sessions; he was able to keep his sense of humor, and he could beat the odds because he had done so before: 7 yrs ago he suffered Sudden Cardiac Death beating the odds thanks to immediate CPR administered by his wife. He then beat a rare cancer (GIST). Told he had one year to live with a stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis, he defied the odds again and lived for 2.3 years. In spite of chemo, Mike even kept his mustache for nearly two years.
We would like to thank St Luke's Hospice, Dr Smeltzer and the Oncology nurses at St Luke's East who cared for him most often: Andi, Lindsey, Angie, Janet & Julie. Mike was a larger-than-life personality, always with a story to tell. If you met him, you never forgot him. He loved his '65 Corvette Stingray and annual trips to Eureka Springs with his 'Vette buddies. Mike was a good man, full of integrity and fiercely loyal. His legend lives on.
Contributions to honor Mike: PANcan.org
or TheBattleWithin.org