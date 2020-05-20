Mike Peppard
Mike Peppard Mike Peppard was born on April 3, 1947. He passed away on May 13, 2020. Mike attended Our Lady of Good Counsel grade school and Rockhurst and Bishop Lillis High Schools. Mike married Kathleen Hogerty and had Jennifer and Michael II. For a more elaborate obituary, see McGilleys.com. In light of the current pandemic, there will be a private mass for the family with time and location to be announced. There will be a celebration of Mike's life a year from now in May 2021. Please see the website Mikepeppard.com for more information.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 20, 2020.
