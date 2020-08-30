Michael John Reiter Michael John Reiter, age 76, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at his home in Gladstone, Missouri. He was born to Wilbur and Helen (Conley) Reiter in Kingman, Kansas on August 6, 1944. Mike grew up on the family farm and met his future wife, Marylou Peterson, at Kingman High School. After graduating from high school in 1962, Mike entered Kansas State University and earned a degree in electrical engineering. Mike and Marylou married on August 15, 1964. Mike worked at Kansas City Power & Light and retired as manager of distribution engineering and technical services after a career of more than 30 years. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church for more than 50 years. At Grace, he served as treasurer for 20 years and held multiple other leadership roles. He was honored by the Community Blood Center for donating more than 25 gallons of blood and received a commendation from the Gladstone Public Safety Department for his volunteer service. He also served his community by volunteering at the historic Atkins-Johnson Farm near his home. Mike was always ready to help friends and neighbors. His heart for serving others took him on a mission trip to Costa Rica to help build a church and to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to assist with relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina. Mike also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and Harvesters. He enjoyed car racing, genealogy, calligraphy, and reading the Longmire series and books about military history. He was a devoted husband and father. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Helen and Wilbur Reiter. He is survived by his wife, Marylou Reiter, of Gladstone; his daughter, Michelle Fisher (Brian) of Sarasota, FL; his son, Mark Reiter (Diana) of Liberty, MO; his sister, Susan Macy (Bill) of Lincoln, NE; his brother, Bill Reiter (Carilyn) of Sarasota, FL; and grandchildren: Brett Fisher, Jacob Fisher, Ryan Fisher, Rachel Reiter, Elijah Reiter, and Amelia Reiter. Mike's memory may be honored by making a contribution to the following organizations: Grace Baptist Church, 3101 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, Missouri 64119; or Bethel Neighborhood Center, PO Box 171637, Kansas City, KS 66117 or online at www.bethelcenter.org/donate
. A memorial service will be held on Monday, August 31, 11:00 am at White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Road, Gladstone, Mo.