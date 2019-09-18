Kansas City Star Obituaries
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Mildred Armato
Mildred "Millie" Armato Mildred "Millie" Rakers Armato died September 16, 2019. On Friday, September 20, the Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m. followed by reflections at 10:45 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church, 4727 N. Cleveland Ave., Kansas City, MO 64117. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City North. A reception at the church will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Unbound (www.unbound.org) or St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019
