Mildred "Millie" Armato Mildred "Millie" Rakers Armato died September 16, 2019. On Friday, September 20, the Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m. followed by reflections at 10:45 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic Church, 4727 N. Cleveland Ave., Kansas City, MO 64117. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City North. A reception at the church will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Unbound (www.unbound.org) or St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019