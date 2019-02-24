Mildred (Pedersen) Arnst Mildred Pedersen Arnst of Overland Park, Kansas breathed her last on February 18, 2019, by the light of a silvery moon. The much loved only child of Einar and Ingeborg was a first generation American who learned Norwegian before English. She grew up in Wisconsin and spent many happy hours fishing, swimming and ice skating there. Her love of music began while listening to her father sing in the Grieg Chorus and ended listening to classical music, as she slipped away from congestive heart failure. Her favorite present was tap dance lessons from her Aunt Julia. Highly intelligent, she was awarded a Rotary scholarship to the University of Wisconsin and met her husband of 60 years there. They raised their two children, Diane and Jim, in Chicagoland, taking advantage of excellent public schools, museum, lakes and the woods of the upper Midwest. Mildred and John were fortunate to travel to Alaska, Barbados, Hawaii, Norway and nearly all 50 states together, before he died in 2008. Mildred was an avid reader who also loved live theater, Masterpiece Theatre, British comedies on PBS, coffee and above all milk chocolate. She was wise, encouraging, generous, and handled every challenge with strength. She especially enjoyed and admired those with wit, integrity, and kindness. Her son died in 2005, but lives on in his daughter Tiffany and her children Cristina and Eli and in his daughter Amy and her husband Todd. Mildred lived 91 years. She and her family thank all of the neighbors, friends and church members at Atonement Lutheran who helped during her most difficult times as well as everyone at Brighton Gardens and Ascend Hospice. She knows God is love and is always with us. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary