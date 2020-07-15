Mildred E. Petty Mildred E. Petty, 96, of Independence, MO passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Mildred was born October 4, 1923 in Niobrara, NE to Mary Jane and William E. Ferguson. She was the older of two daughters in a family of seven children. Mildred was united in marriage to John D. Petty on November 20, 1945. Mildred was employed by the state of Kansas Employment Division as a claims examiner until 1986, after which she and John enjoyed retirement at their home near Parker, KS until his death in 2000. Mildred then moved to Blue Springs, MO. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings and one grandchild. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela L Lewis (Richard); son, Ronald D Petty (Pamela); three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Memorial services on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10am at Mound Grove Cemetery, 1818 North River Blvd. , Independence, MO. Inurnment at Mound Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to One Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 15600 Woods Chapel Road, Suite A, Kansas City, MO 64139.