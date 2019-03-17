|
Mildred Evelyn McGuire Our beloved mom Mildred Evelyn McGuire, 89, of Kansas City, KS passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House. She was born December 10, 1929, the daughter of Ernest and Lena Thebo in Kansas City, KS. She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Lena Thebo; husband, Earl McGuire; daughter, Patricia Eaton; four brothers and a sister. She is survived by four sons, Gary McGuire, Steve McGuire, David McGuire and Perry McGuire; two daughters Janet Shepherd and Constence McGuire; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Monday March 18 from 6-8PM, at Maple Hill Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday March 19 at 11AM, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, KCK.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019