Mildred F. "Millie" Keel

Mildred F. "Millie" Keel Obituary
Mildred "Miss Millie" F. Keel Mildred "Miss Millie" F. Keel went to the Lord on Monday, February 4, 2020. She was born July 2, 1938 in Wellersburg, Pennsylvania, the 7th of 13 children of Carrie Lee and Sherman Keel. The family moved to Cumberland where she graduated from High School. She joined the Marines, served her time, and wanted to join the Reserves but the Marines did not have a reserve unit. She entered the Navy Reserves. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her brothers, Robert Keel of Cumberland, Md., Floyd Keel of Palatka, Fl., and Merle Keel of Sykesville, MD., and her Domestic Partner of over 40 years, Aggie Wheeler. A celebration of life will be at Missie B's, in Kansas City, Mo., on February 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 9, 2020
