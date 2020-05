Or Copy this URL to Share

Mildred Fay Plimmer 71, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away May 2, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Raymore Cemetery in Raymore, Missouri May 6, 11:00 a.m. Arr: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, MO 816.322.5278



