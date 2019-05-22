|
Mildred Fern Mathews Mildred (Milly) Fern Woods-Mathews, married to William (Bill) Mathews passed away on May 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit, or KC Hospice House. The memorial service will be held on May 23rd, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Lee's Summit, 2 NE Douglas St. Lee's Summit, MO. Visitation before services at 10:00 am. Burial following at Lees Summit Historical Cemetery. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 22, 2019