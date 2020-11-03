1/
Mildred J. Williams
Mildred J. Williams
October 30, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Mildred J. (Millie) Williams, 90, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away October 30, 2020. She is survived by her children; Darlene (Jerry) Blankenbaker, George (Meta) Williams, Steve (Mindy) Williams, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, sister Ina Middleton and many loved ones and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with funeral following at 11:00 A.M. at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd St., Lee's Summit, MO 64063. Burial at Swan Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chipman Road Church of Christ, PO Box 262, Lee's Summit, MO 64063



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
