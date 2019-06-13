|
Mildred Katherine Robinson Mildred K. Robinson, 97, of Kansas City, MO, passed away March 25, 2019. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Sunday, June 16th at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 7049 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64133. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Mildred was born December 23, 1921 in Burlington, KS to Edward and Edith Link. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; Infant son Mike and son, Greg, and her eight siblings. She is survived by sons, Pat, Gary and Tim Robinson; grandchildren, T.J. Robinson and Crystal (Andrew) Lomonte; great grandchildren, Trevis, Jagan and Milana Lomonte; step grandchildren, Robert Hicks (Diana), Anita Leone, Theresa Leone and Jackie (Brian) Foster; 10 step grandchildren, 1 step greatgrandson, nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family www.muehlebachchapel.com.
