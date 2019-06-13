Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Katherine Robinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred Katherine Robinson Obituary
Mildred Katherine Robinson Mildred K. Robinson, 97, of Kansas City, MO, passed away March 25, 2019. Visitation will be 2-4 pm Sunday, June 16th at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 7049 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64133. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Mildred was born December 23, 1921 in Burlington, KS to Edward and Edith Link. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; Infant son Mike and son, Greg, and her eight siblings. She is survived by sons, Pat, Gary and Tim Robinson; grandchildren, T.J. Robinson and Crystal (Andrew) Lomonte; great grandchildren, Trevis, Jagan and Milana Lomonte; step grandchildren, Robert Hicks (Diana), Anita Leone, Theresa Leone and Jackie (Brian) Foster; 10 step grandchildren, 1 step greatgrandson, nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family www.muehlebachchapel.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now