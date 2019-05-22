Kansas City Star Obituaries
Farris-Feuerborn Memorial Chapels, Inc.
219 South Oak Street
Garnett, KS 66032
(785) 448-5411
Sister Mildred Katzer Sister Mildred Katzer, 100, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died May 19, 2019, in Richmond, in her 82nd year of religious life. She was previously an Ursuline of Paola. A native of Garnett, Sister Mildred was a teacher for 59 years, including at Holy Name School (1945-54), Queen of the Holy Rosary School (1954-58 and 1960-72) and St. Agnes School (1985-90). Survivors include the members of her religious community and a sister, Rita Jackson of Ottawa. The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Teresa Church, Richmond. Visitation and a vigil service is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with visitation also 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday. Feuerborn Funeral Home, Garnett, is handling arrangements.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 22, 2019
