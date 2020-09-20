1/
Mildred Kirchhoff
Mildred Kirchhoff Mildred Kirchhoff, 101, of Concordia, MO, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Care Community in Concordia. Private family services will take place with burial at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Emma, MO. Memorials are suggested to Saint Paul Lutheran High School in Concordia or Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Emma. The service may be viewed any time after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at www.campbell-lewis.com, where online condolences may be left as well.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
