Mildred L. Thiel Mildred L. Thiel, 96, of Gladstone, MO passed away April 23, 2020. She was born in Dawn, MO and had lived in the Kansas City area since 1945. She was a registered nurse working in several hospitals in the Kansas City area. She loved to cook, fish, and read. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin of 60 years; 5 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by 2 sons, Kurtis L. Thiel of Gladstone and Tracy L. (Pamela) Thiel of Perrysburg, OH; 2 grandchildren, Kristen and Kevin Thiel; and many nieces and nephews. A private burial will be held at White Chapel Cemetery in Gladstone with services to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harvesters Food Bank: 3801 Topping Ave, Kansas City, MO 64129
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2020