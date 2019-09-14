|
Mildred "Millie" Martin Mildred "Millie" Martin, 94, of Kansas City, MO, died Sept. 11, 2019. Rosary, visitation 9:30 a.m., and funeral 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at St. Regis Catholic Church; burial Mt. Olivet, KCMO. Donation to Catholic Charities of Kansas City, or Kansas City Hospice. Millie was born March 7, 1925 in Greeley, KS to Philip Lickteig and Rose (Oswald) Lickteig. Millie attended St. John's Elementary, Ursuline Academy, and Greeley High. She moved to Kansas City and worked in payroll at Standard Steel. She married the love of her life, Bernie Martin in 1958 and had 3 children, Ann, Dan, and Lisa. Millie was devoted to her children, nurturing at home and volunteering at school. She was active at St. Matthew's and St. Regis Catholic Churches. Millie loved cooking, gardening, and conversing with friends and sisters. She was a loving wife to Bernie and was also his chief wine taster. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Annabelle Scheckel and Margie Sampson, and her beloved husband Bernie. She is survived by her sister Thelma, her 3 children and 9 grandchildren, Justin, Joey, John, Phil, Elizabeth, Rachel, Bryan, Eric, and Caroline, and great grandchild Isabella.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 14, 2019