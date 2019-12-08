|
Mildred R. Hoegler Mildred R. Hoegler, 99, currently of Cross Plains, TX and formerly of Kansas City, KS, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Coleman, TX. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary-St. Anthony Church, 615 N. 7th St. KCK followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Interment will follow at Grinter Cemetery, 7819 Swartz Road, KCK. Mrs. Hoegler was born on June 6, 1920. She grew up in Kansas City, KS and graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1937. She married Edward "Lawrence" Hoegler in 1940 and celebrated 62 years of marriage until his death in January of 2003. She was a long-time member of St. Rose of Lima Parish and St. Anthony Parish, both in KCK. She served as PTA president and librarian for St. Rose of Lima school and treasurer of the Carpenters Local Women's Auxiliary for many years and volunteered in the office of Bishop Ward High School. Mrs. Hoegler and her husband volunteered for the American Red Cross for 47 years and Cancer Action of Kansas City for over 30 years. Mrs. Hoegler is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Christine Evans, of Cross Plains, TX; Rose Branson and husband Les, of Whitewright, TX; Catherine Wilane and husband Larry, of Blue Springs, MO; and Michelle Kaiser and husband Jim, also of Cross Plains, TX. She is pre-deceased by a son, Lawrence "Larry" Hoegler. She is survived by eight grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren. Mrs. Hoegler liked to play Scrabble and work the New York Times Crossword Puzzle. She was an avid reader and an excellent seamstress and quilter. She was a huge Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs fan. This past summer she celebrated her 99th birthday as Grand Marshal of the annual Cross Plains Barbarian Festival Parade. In her later years, her fondest wish was to live to be one hundred years old. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cross Plains Emergency Medical Services, P O Box 597, Cross Plains, TX 76443.
