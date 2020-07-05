1/
Mildred Staab Pfannenstiel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred "Millie" Pfannenstiel Mildred Staab Pfannenstiel, 94, of Leawood, KS, formerly of Great Bend and Hays, KS., died peacefully on June 27, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 6 at St. Catherine's Church, Catharine, KS (seven miles northeast of Hays). Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hays. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a vigil and rosary at 7 p.m. at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 2509 Vine St., Hays. For full obituary: https://www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com/obituary/MildredStaab-Pfannenstiel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved