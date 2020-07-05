Mildred "Millie" Pfannenstiel Mildred Staab Pfannenstiel, 94, of Leawood, KS, formerly of Great Bend and Hays, KS., died peacefully on June 27, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Monday, July 6 at St. Catherine's Church, Catharine, KS (seven miles northeast of Hays). Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Hays. Visitation will be Sunday, July 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. with a vigil and rosary at 7 p.m. at Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 2509 Vine St., Hays. For full obituary: https://www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com/obituary/MildredStaab-Pfannenstiel