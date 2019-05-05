Kansas City Star Obituaries
Milena Covan
Milena Covan Obituary
Milena Covan Milena Covan, 97, passed away May 1, 2019. Visitation will be 10 a.m. with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, KCMO. Milena was born December 19, 1921, in Yugoslavia, and came to the United States in 1956. She worked at Youth Craft for over 30 years before retiring as a supervisor. Milena was preceded in death by her husband John in 1982. She is survived by her children, Gary G. Covan, Anna Marie Covan, Joan Cary (John), and Anthony Covan. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 5, 2019
