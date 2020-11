Miles Stanley MarshallOctober 28, 1933 - November 6, 2020Eureka, Kansas - Miles Stanley Marshall of Eureka, KS, died November 6, 2020, at Greenwood Co. Hospital in Eureka, KS at age 87. Upon his retirement from BASF, he became a substitute teacher at Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, KS, where he served for 20 years. He is survived by family and many friends. Condolences may be left at koupfunerals.com