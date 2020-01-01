|
Milford David Evans Milford David Evans, age 96, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away peacefully to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by his beloved son, Christopher Evans, his parents Frank A. Evans and Pearl Blacksmith, and his sister Marjorie Monckton. David was born on February 2, 1923 in Kansas City, Missouri, and attended Southeast High School. He married his loving wife, Audrey D. Agee, on May 30, 1942, and were happily married 77 years. David was inducted into the United States Army in January of 1943, after undergoing basic training in Pratt Kansas. After entering the service David and Audrey were stationed in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where they developed a love for the mountains, and returned yearly for family vacations. David went on to become Technical Sergeant for the 546th Bombardment Group in Okinawa, Japan. During his service he received several commendations including Victory Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon, and Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon. He was discharged in March of 1946. Upon leaving the service, David embarked on his life's vocation of land development and new home construction. He built homes in the Prairie Village, Leawood, and Olathe areas. Many of his custom homes were presented on the Kansas City Parade of Homes tours throughout the 1960's, and were also featured prominently in the Kansas City Star newspaper. In 1961 David achieved the honor of becoming President of the Kansas City Home Builders Association. Throughout the 1970's he continued new home development, including the Lakestone Estates subdivision in Olathe, Kansas. David had a passion for landscaping and gardening, and they were a source of enjoyment throughout his life. He was also an avid Kansas City Athletics, Royals, and Chiefs fan. David is survived by his wife Audrey; his son David Evans; his daughter Candace Evans-Mally; his son-in-law Michael Mally, all of Overland Park, Kansas, and his grandchild, Kris Mally of Kansas City Missouri. A private funeral service will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens. Plans for a future celebration of life are pending. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to City Union Mission, Wayside Waifs, or to a preferred charitable organization. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020