Milka (Mravunac) Krznaric Milka (Mravunac) Krznaric, 88, of Kansas City, KS passed away peacefully on April 3rd 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House. Milka was born on November 25th, 1931 in Zaluka, Croatia to Mijo and Sofija Mravunac. She married Josip Krznaric, and together they bravely departed their homeland in 1957 to seek a better life, as the former Yugoslavia was ruled by communism. Milka and Joe traveled by night over unfriendly terrain, stayed in refugee camps, and eventually arrived in Paris, France. There, they worked in factories until they could save enough money to immigrate to the United States in 1961 with one suitcase and the clothes on their backs. Milka retired from Echlin Inc. (Midland Brake) in 1996 after 35 years of service. Throughout her life, Milka's greatest joys came from spending time with her loving family. She was not one for dining out in restaurants, as no meal purchased outside the home could rival anything prepared by Milka in her kitchen. A Sunday meal at the Krznaric house usually included soup, salad, two or three meats and several side dishes. It didn't matter if there was any room for dessert, it was being served regardless. Every visit to Milka's house concluded with an escort to your car and a healthy supply of leftovers. Milka was a devout Catholic, who belonged to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Kansas City, KS. She was also a member of the Croatian-American Social Club and the Croatian Fraternal Union. She loved cheering on the Chiefs and watching the Croatian National Soccer Team. She also loved to attend baseball and soccer games, swim meets and volleyball matches to cheer on her grandkids. She would unwind at the end of each day watching Wheel of Fortune. Milka was preceded in death by her parents Mijo and Sofija Mravunac, husband Josip Krznaric, and brothers Anton and Josip Mravunac. She is survived by two daughters Joanne Pyle and Jeannie (Paul) McCluskey, five grandchildren Nick (Jessica), Cameron and Lauren Gay, Erin and Katie McCluskey and two great-grandchildren Trenton and Carson Gay. In light of the current pandemic, a private viewing and burial service will be held on Tuesday, April 7th. A Mass and celebration of Milka's life will take place at a future date at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Kansas City, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or KC Hospice House in Milka's honor. You can mail directly to Skradski's Funeral Home at 340 N. 6th St. Kansas City, KS 66101. Milka always put others before herself. She has now earned her eternal reward in Heaven. Bog te Blagoslovi (God bless you) Milka.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2020