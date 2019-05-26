|
Millard "Mick" Lee Fischer Millard "Mick" Lee Fischer, 80, of Kansas City, MO, passed away May 18, 2019. Mr. Fischer was an Air Force Veteran. He retired from the Kansas City, MO Police Department in 1985 after 25 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin August Fischer, Rena Cleo Silvey, stepmother Esther Louise Ehlers, 3 brothers Kenneth Paul Fischer, Clayton August Fischer, Elston Wray Fischer. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years Sandra Lea Fischer of the home, his children Carmen Coates (Jim) of Pleasant Hill, MO, Robin Badger (Tom) of Olathe, KS, and Richard Fischer (Christy) of Gravois Mills, MO, 3 sisters Joyce Marcum (Kenneth) of Centralia, MO, Janice Tabb (Steve) of Higbee, MO, Joan Jones of Stover, MO, 5 grandchildren, Jeremy Coates (Rachael), Jordan Wise (Kyle), Hilary Muehlberger, Heather Muehlberger and Seth Badger, and 2 great grandchildren Stetson McKean and Marley Wise. A gathering of family and friends to honor Mick's Life will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 2:00 pm at the Elks Lodge, 515 E. 99th St., Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial contributions to Kansas City Hospice, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Ste 200, Kansas City, MO or https ://www.kchospice.org/product/make-a-donation/ Please visit Mick's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019