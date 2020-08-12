Millie J. Cox On Saturday, August 8, 2020, Millie Josephine Cox, loving wife and mother of 6 children, passed away at the age of 91. Millie was born on January 28, 1929 in Lee's Summit, MO to Mamie and Jerry Mulligan. She was a proud graduate of St. Mary's Academy, Leavenworth, KS, where she attended high school on a full scholarship. She married the love of her life, Bob Cox, on June 2, 1951 at Blessed Sacrament. Millie was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Susan. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 70 years, Bob, 5 children, Steve, Kate, Chris, Kevin and Colleen, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. A private family Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters Servants of Mary, 800 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS, 66102. Please share a memory or condolence at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
